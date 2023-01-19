ACT Capital Management LLC Sells 106,200 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

ACT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 106,200 shares during the quarter. Arcturus Therapeutics accounts for 2.5% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ACT Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 77.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Insider Activity

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

In other news, Director Magda Marquet purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,942 shares in the company, valued at $448,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.55. 7,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,815. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $492.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.68. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.43% and a negative net margin of 284.78%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

See Also

