ACT Capital Management LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. Axsome Therapeutics comprises 4.5% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 13,464.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 262,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 260,944 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 353,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 171,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after purchasing an additional 153,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 112,971 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXSM stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,290. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

