Acadia Realty Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE AKR opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,028,000 after purchasing an additional 673,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 379,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after acquiring an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,452,000 after acquiring an additional 318,158 shares during the period.
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
