ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $23.95 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $23.95 million and $25,876.10 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00031475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017790 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00232072 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000470 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00025469 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $24,716.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

