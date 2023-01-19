AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.37. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

