AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.4% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.15. 118,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

