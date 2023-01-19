Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 23.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Amgen by 279.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $264.39 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.50.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

