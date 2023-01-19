Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 65 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $250.31 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 120.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna downgraded Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.35.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.