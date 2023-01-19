Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,172,000 after purchasing an additional 45,568 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 346.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,818,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,959 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,409,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,183,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after acquiring an additional 497,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 993,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after acquiring an additional 105,997 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWI opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

