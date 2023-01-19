Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

