Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,520 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.64 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

