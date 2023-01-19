Abbrea Capital LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $108.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

