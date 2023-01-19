Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,025 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 18.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $237,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $368.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $354.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.31.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

