Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $277.88 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $374.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

