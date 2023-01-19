AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the December 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Danske downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SKFRY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. 4,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,467. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

