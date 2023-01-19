A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.84

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.84 and traded as high as C$36.31. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$36.19, with a volume of 10,239 shares trading hands.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.99 million and a P/E ratio of 16.50.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

(Get Rating)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

