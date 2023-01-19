7Pixels (7PXS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.60 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a market cap of $61.60 million and $32,379.45 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for about $3.80 or 0.00018109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00429934 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,335.56 or 0.30178201 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00758222 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.87645242 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,100.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

