7,352 Shares in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,352 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 743.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in American Software by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 17.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 63.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $495.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.81.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. American Software had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $31.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

AMSWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

