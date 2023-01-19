3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMM. Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.79.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $122.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.54 and a 200-day moving average of $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $180.87.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

