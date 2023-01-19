2,040 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 2.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,512.04 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,484.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,515.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,812.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

