19,845 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $46,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,801 shares in the company, valued at $437,714.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $82,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $46,083.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,714.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

OSCR opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $655.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.62. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.15). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $978.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.12 million. Research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OSCR. Morgan Stanley cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

