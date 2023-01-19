1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

1933 Industries Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of TGIFF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 130,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,552. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. 1933 Industries has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

1933 Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products in the United States and Canada. The company produces, packages, and markets of cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers CBD infused products, such as tinctures, vape pens and cartridges, lotions, pain creams, gummies, and capsules under the Canna Hemp and Canna Hemp X brands.

Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.