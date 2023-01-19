1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
1933 Industries Trading Up 10.4 %
Shares of TGIFF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 130,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,552. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. 1933 Industries has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
1933 Industries Company Profile
