155,829 Shares in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 1.08% of Oxbridge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXAC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oxbridge Acquisition by 292.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 376,344 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Oxbridge Acquisition by 13.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,898 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition by 796.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 34,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Acquisition Stock Performance

OXAC opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

