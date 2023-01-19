125,000 Shares in Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 1.68% of Abri SPAC I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Abri SPAC I by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 200,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abri SPAC I Stock Performance

Shares of Abri SPAC I stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Abri SPAC I, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

About Abri SPAC I

Abri SPAC I, Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on identifying companies that provides power transformation and technology in a range of managed industries, including financial/insurance services.

