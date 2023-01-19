12,500 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Bought by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. TransMedics Group comprises about 0.7% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 161.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $166,333.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,642,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $166,333.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,642,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,373 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,458. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,706. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.