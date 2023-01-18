Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Trading Down 4.2%

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.03. Approximately 1,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 226,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $574.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.25 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 38,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $407,185.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at $196,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zynex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 13.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zynex by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zynex by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zynex by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.