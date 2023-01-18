Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $290.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

