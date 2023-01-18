Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) President Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 352,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $284,625.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $295,875.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.26. 478,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,937. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $63.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.19. Equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,474 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,789,000 after acquiring an additional 100,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,258,000 after acquiring an additional 95,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after acquiring an additional 53,599 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

