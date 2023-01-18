Zcash Market Cap Tops $715.03 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $44.23 or 0.00208498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $715.03 million and $73.00 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00074986 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00048732 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,165,456 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.