Zambesigold (ZGD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $45.18 Million

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Zambesigold has a market cap of $45.18 million and $67,497.95 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zambesigold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00429095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.43 or 0.30119288 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.00762833 BTC.

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zambesigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zambesigold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.