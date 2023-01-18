YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading 5.6% Higher

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.91. 40,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,235,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Grupo Santander raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Further Reading

