XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on XPO from $70.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on XPO from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on XPO from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on XPO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. XPO has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $46.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in XPO by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XPO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in XPO by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 195,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in XPO by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,133,000 after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 9,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

XPO Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

