Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Xerox Stock Performance

XRX stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Xerox has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xerox

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 202,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Xerox by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

