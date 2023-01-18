WOO Network Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. WOO Network has a market cap of $300.78 million and approximately $34.02 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOO Network has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000883 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00428634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.49 or 0.30086933 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00780619 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,638,107,569 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

