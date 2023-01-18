Wolverine World Wide, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.89 million.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 1.6 %

WWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of WWW opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.55. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 955,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after buying an additional 349,609 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,282,000. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 144,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.