Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Bought by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after acquiring an additional 445,825 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 330,582 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 622.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 265.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,345,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $125.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WOLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair started coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.