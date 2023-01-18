Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,530

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,100 ($37.83) to GBX 3,530 ($43.08) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,505 ($42.77) to GBX 3,750 ($45.76) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,050 ($49.42) to GBX 4,100 ($50.03) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($36.61) to GBX 3,500 ($42.71) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($42.71) to GBX 3,750 ($45.76) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,711.25.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WTBDY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.