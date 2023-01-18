Westshore Wealth LLC Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Westshore Wealth LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.89. 62,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,848. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Several research firms have commented on D. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

