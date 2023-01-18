Westshore Wealth LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westshore Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.3% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.64 and a 200 day moving average of $149.37. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

