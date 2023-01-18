Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $285,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.06. 444,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,774,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

