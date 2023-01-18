Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $206,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.20.
Insider Activity at McKesson
McKesson Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,426. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.97. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $237.61 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.