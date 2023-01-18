Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $206,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.20.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,426. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.97. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $237.61 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.