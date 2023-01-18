WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 525 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $177.86. The stock had a trading volume of 200,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,184. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.67 and a 200-day moving average of $162.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

