WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. 648,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,156,857. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $253.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

