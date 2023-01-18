WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 4,133 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,375,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,531,000 after purchasing an additional 45,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,418. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.