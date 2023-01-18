WESCAP Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,083 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 45,046 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 125,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MSD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. 77,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

