WESCAP Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,564 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,839,000 after purchasing an additional 106,215 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,814,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,998 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,440,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,229,000 after purchasing an additional 185,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,285,000 after purchasing an additional 196,578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.80. 13,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,121. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

