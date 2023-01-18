WESCAP Management Group Inc. Makes New $868,000 Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,559,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,322,000 after acquiring an additional 59,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,982,000 after acquiring an additional 89,131 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,887,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,984,000 after acquiring an additional 79,519 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.71. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,089. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.