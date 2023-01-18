WESCAP Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,580. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49.

