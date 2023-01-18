WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $648,000 Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 337.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 46,130 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 9.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 3.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VNT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Vontier Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VNT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. 3,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.