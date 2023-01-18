WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $11.51 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,620. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22.

